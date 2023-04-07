Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Joe -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on April 7 at 4:12 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Connor Joe At The Plate (2022)
- Joe hit .238 with 20 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 55 walks.
- Joe picked up at least one hit 69 times last season in 111 games played (62.2%), including multiple hits on 23 occasions (20.7%).
- Including the 111 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in seven of them (6.3%), leaving the ballpark in 1.5% of his trips to home plate.
- Joe picked up an RBI in 24 out of 111 games last year (21.6%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (2.7%).
- He scored in 47 of 111 games last season, with multiple runs in seven of those games.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|52
|.251
|AVG
|.224
|.363
|OBP
|.313
|.384
|SLG
|.333
|19
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|12
|48/31
|K/BB
|49/24
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|52
|34 (57.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (67.3%)
|14 (23.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (17.3%)
|30 (50.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (32.7%)
|2 (3.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.6%)
|12 (20.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (23.1%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- The White Sox surrendered the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- The White Sox will look to Giolito (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
