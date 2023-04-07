Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park, Friday at 4:12 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .174 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- Santana has gotten a hit in two of six games in 2023, with multiple hits both times.
- He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Santana has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 6.93 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (15 total, 2.1 per game).
- Giolito (0-0) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his second this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
