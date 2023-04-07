The Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park, Friday at 4:12 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:12 PM ET

4:12 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .174 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Santana has gotten a hit in two of six games in 2023, with multiple hits both times.

He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Santana has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings