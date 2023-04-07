Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Bryan Reynolds (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 4:12 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (1.000) and total hits (10) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 12th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Reynolds enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .450 with four homers.
- Reynolds has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 50.0% of his games in 2023 (three of six), and 14.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has driven in a run in five games this season (83.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (83.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 6.93 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the most home runs in baseball (15 total, 2.1 per game).
- Giolito (0-0) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his second of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.