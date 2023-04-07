Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Andrew McCutchen (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 4:12 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has four hits this season and a team-best OBP of .522.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 133rd in slugging.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in three games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- McCutchen has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored in one of six games.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 6.93 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 15 total home runs at a rate of 2.1 per game (most in baseball).
- The White Sox will look to Giolito (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
