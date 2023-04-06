The Pittsburgh Penguins (38-30-10) host the Minnesota Wild (44-23-10) at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on , with each team fresh off of a loss. The Penguins were defeated by the New Jersey Devils 5-1 in their most recent game, while the Wild are coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Penguins have a 4-6-0 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 26 goals while giving up 33 in that time. On the power play, 42 opportunities have resulted in seven goals (16.7% conversion rate).

As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which team we project to win Thursday's game.

Penguins vs. Wild Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Penguins 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-125)

Penguins (-125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-0.5)

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins (38-30-10 overall) have a 9-10-19 record in matchups that have required overtime.

In the 30 games Pittsburgh has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 13-8-9 record (good for 35 points).

Looking at the 13 times this season the Penguins finished a game with just one goal, they have a 1-11-1 record, good for three points.

Pittsburgh has scored exactly two goals in 16 games this season (3-10-3 record, nine points).

The Penguins have scored more than two goals 47 times, and are 34-7-6 in those games (to register 74 points).

In the 25 games when Pittsburgh has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 13-10-2 to register 28 points.

In the 39 games when it outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 24-13-2 (50 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents 37 times, and went 12-17-8 (32 points).

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 17th 3.18 Goals Scored 2.92 23rd 20th 3.24 Goals Allowed 2.64 3rd 5th 34.4 Shots 31.1 18th 25th 33.1 Shots Allowed 31 14th 17th 21.1% Power Play % 21.7% 13th 18th 78.7% Penalty Kill % 81.3% 11th

Penguins vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

