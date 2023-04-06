How to Watch the Penguins vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will clash on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Penguins vs. Wild Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/17/2022
|Wild
|Penguins
|6-4 PIT
Penguins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Penguins are allowing 253 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.
- The Penguins' 248 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 17th in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Penguins have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|78
|31
|57
|88
|58
|58
|53%
|Evgeni Malkin
|78
|25
|55
|80
|103
|79
|49.6%
|Jake Guentzel
|74
|35
|34
|69
|46
|43
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|78
|27
|29
|56
|40
|28
|47.6%
|Bryan Rust
|77
|20
|26
|46
|55
|35
|50%
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild's total of 203 goals given up (2.6 per game) is third in the league.
- With 225 goals (2.9 per game), the Wild have the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Wild have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- Defensively, the Wild have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 37 goals during that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|65
|39
|35
|74
|52
|48
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|75
|22
|44
|66
|43
|43
|38.2%
|Matthew Boldy
|77
|30
|30
|60
|39
|50
|56.8%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|77
|23
|37
|60
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|76
|16
|25
|41
|29
|27
|41.7%
