Penguins vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (38-30-10) host the Minnesota Wild (44-23-10) at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on , with both teams back in action after a loss. The Penguins are coming off a 5-1 defeat to the New Jersey Devils, while the Wild were beaten by the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent outing.
Penguins vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-135)
|Wild (+115)
|6
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have been favored on the moneyline 50 times this season, and have gone 30-20 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Pittsburgh has a record of 26-14 (winning 65.0%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Penguins have an implied win probability of 57.4%.
- Pittsburgh and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 47 of 78 games this season.
Penguins vs. Wild Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|248 (17th)
|Goals
|225 (24th)
|253 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|203 (3rd)
|58 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|51 (15th)
|53 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|45 (12th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Pittsburgh hit the over in four of its past 10 games.
- The Penguins have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- During their past 10 games, the Penguins have scored 1.8 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Penguins are ranked 17th in the league with 248 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Penguins are ranked 20th in total goals against, giving up 3.2 goals per game (253 total) in league play.
- Their goal differential (-5) ranks them 19th in the league.
