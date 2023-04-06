The Pittsburgh Penguins (38-30-10) host the Minnesota Wild (44-23-10) at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on , with both teams back in action after a loss. The Penguins are coming off a 5-1 defeat to the New Jersey Devils, while the Wild were beaten by the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent outing.

Penguins vs. Wild Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-135) Wild (+115) 6

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have been favored on the moneyline 50 times this season, and have gone 30-20 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Pittsburgh has a record of 26-14 (winning 65.0%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Penguins have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Pittsburgh and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 47 of 78 games this season.

Penguins vs. Wild Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 248 (17th) Goals 225 (24th) 253 (20th) Goals Allowed 203 (3rd) 58 (9th) Power Play Goals 51 (15th) 53 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 45 (12th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Pittsburgh hit the over in four of its past 10 games.

The Penguins have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 higher than this matchup's over/under.

During their past 10 games, the Penguins have scored 1.8 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Penguins are ranked 17th in the league with 248 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Penguins are ranked 20th in total goals against, giving up 3.2 goals per game (253 total) in league play.

Their goal differential (-5) ranks them 19th in the league.

