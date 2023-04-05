Tyler Heineman Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Tyler Heineman and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Corey Kluber) at 1:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.
Tyler Heineman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Tyler Heineman At The Plate (2022)
- Heineman hit .215 with eight doubles and eight walks.
- In 27 of 62 games last year (43.5%) Heineman got at least one hit, and in six of those contests (9.7%) he picked up two or more.
- Including all 62 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- In eight of 62 games last season, Heineman picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He scored in 14 of 62 games last year (22.6%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Tyler Heineman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|.231
|AVG
|.194
|.300
|OBP
|.239
|.308
|SLG
|.209
|7
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|0
|9/7
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|17 (51.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (34.5%)
|4 (12.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.9%)
|8 (24.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (20.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (24.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in MLB.
- The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in the league).
- Kluber (0-1) pitches for the Red Sox to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
