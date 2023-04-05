After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Tyler Heineman and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Corey Kluber) at 1:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Tyler Heineman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Fenway Park

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Tyler Heineman At The Plate (2022)

Heineman hit .215 with eight doubles and eight walks.

In 27 of 62 games last year (43.5%) Heineman got at least one hit, and in six of those contests (9.7%) he picked up two or more.

Including all 62 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

In eight of 62 games last season, Heineman picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He scored in 14 of 62 games last year (22.6%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Tyler Heineman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 30 GP 25 .231 AVG .194 .300 OBP .239 .308 SLG .209 7 XBH 1 0 HR 0 9 RBI 0 9/7 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 33 GP 29 17 (51.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (34.5%) 4 (12.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.9%) 8 (24.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (20.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (24.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

