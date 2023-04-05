When the (2-3) take on the (3-2) at Fenway Park on Wednesday, April 5 at 1:35 PM ET, Corey Kluber will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 4).

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +125 moneyline odds. A 9-run total has been listed for this contest.

Pirates vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Kluber - BOS (0-1, 13.50 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (0-0, 7.71 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Pirates vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Pirates' game versus the Red Sox but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Pirates (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Pirates to defeat the Red Sox with those odds, and the Pirates emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Bryan Reynolds hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Pirates vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Red Sox were favored 80 times and won 48, or 60%, of those games.

The Red Sox had a record of 18-12, a 60% win rate, when they were favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox averaged 1.1 homers per home game last season (86 total at home).

Boston had a .442 slugging percentage and averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Pirates won in 47, or 34.8%, of the 135 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the Pirates won 36 of 109 games when listed as at least +125 on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh averaged one home run per game when playing on the road last season (84 total in road outings).

The Pirates slugged .359 with 2.5 extra-base hits per game on the road.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th Win NL Central +4000 - 4th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.