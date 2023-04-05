How to Watch the Pirates vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rafael Devers and Andrew McCutchen will be among the stars on display when the Boston Red Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 1:35 PM ET, at Fenway Park.
Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 158 home runs ranked 18th in Major League Baseball.
- The Pirates were 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .364 last season.
- Pittsburgh had a team batting average of just .222 last season, which ranked 29th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh scored the 27th-most runs in the majors last season with just 591 (3.6 per game).
- The Pirates had an OBP of just .291 last season, which ranked 28th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh averaged the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.9) in the majors last season.
- Pirates pitchers had a combined ERA of 4.66 last year, which ranked 26th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh had a combined 1.421 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will send Mitch Keller to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Hunter Greene
|4/1/2023
|Reds
|L 6-2
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Nick Lodolo
|4/2/2023
|Reds
|L 3-1
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Graham Ashcraft
|4/3/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-6
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Kutter Crawford
|4/4/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Nick Pivetta
|4/5/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Corey Kluber
|4/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Lucas Giolito
|4/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Vince Velásquez
|Mike Clevinger
|4/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Michael Kopech
|4/10/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Framber Valdez
|4/11/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Cristian Javier
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.