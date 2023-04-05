Pirates vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (3-2) versus the Boston Red Sox (2-3) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 9-7 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on April 5.
The Red Sox will give the nod to Corey Kluber against the Pirates and Mitch Keller.
Pirates vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
Pirates vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 9, Red Sox 8.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates were underdogs in 135 games last season and came away with the win 47 times (34.8%) in those contests.
- Last year, Pittsburgh won 36 of 109 games when listed as at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Last season Pittsburgh scored the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (591 total, 3.6 per game).
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Reds
|W 5-4
|Mitch Keller vs Hunter Greene
|April 1
|@ Reds
|L 6-2
|Rich Hill vs Nick Lodolo
|April 2
|@ Reds
|L 3-1
|Vince Velásquez vs Graham Ashcraft
|April 3
|@ Red Sox
|W 7-6
|Johan Oviedo vs Kutter Crawford
|April 4
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Roansy Contreras vs Nick Pivetta
|April 5
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Corey Kluber
|April 7
|White Sox
|-
|Rich Hill vs Lucas Giolito
|April 8
|White Sox
|-
|Vince Velásquez vs Mike Clevinger
|April 9
|White Sox
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Michael Kopech
|April 10
|Astros
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Framber Valdez
|April 11
|Astros
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Cristian Javier
