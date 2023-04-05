After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Oneil Cruz and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Corey Kluber) at 1:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Oneil Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Oneil Cruz At The Plate (2022)

Cruz hit .233 with 13 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 29 walks.

Cruz picked up a hit in 60.9% of his games last year (53 of 87), with multiple hits in 19 of them (21.8%).

In 17 of 87 games last year, he hit a long ball (19.5%). He went deep in 4.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Cruz drove in a run in 34 of 87 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He crossed home plate in 39 of his 87 games a year ago (44.8%), with two or more runs scored six times (6.9%).

Oneil Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 43 GP 44 .269 AVG .194 .308 OBP .283 .491 SLG .406 18 XBH 16 9 HR 8 32 RBI 22 50/10 K/BB 76/19 6 SB 5 Home Away 43 GP 44 29 (67.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%) 12 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.9%) 22 (51.2%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (38.6%) 9 (20.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (18.2%) 21 (48.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (29.5%)

