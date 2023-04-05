Oneil Cruz Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Oneil Cruz and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Corey Kluber) at 1:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Oneil Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Oneil Cruz At The Plate (2022)
- Cruz hit .233 with 13 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 29 walks.
- Cruz picked up a hit in 60.9% of his games last year (53 of 87), with multiple hits in 19 of them (21.8%).
- In 17 of 87 games last year, he hit a long ball (19.5%). He went deep in 4.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Cruz drove in a run in 34 of 87 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He crossed home plate in 39 of his 87 games a year ago (44.8%), with two or more runs scored six times (6.9%).
Oneil Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.269
|AVG
|.194
|.308
|OBP
|.283
|.491
|SLG
|.406
|18
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|22
|50/10
|K/BB
|76/19
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|29 (67.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (54.5%)
|12 (27.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (15.9%)
|22 (51.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (38.6%)
|9 (20.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (18.2%)
|21 (48.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (29.5%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranked 19th in MLB last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in baseball).
- Kluber (0-1) pitches for the Red Sox to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
