Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Corey Kluber. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate (2022)
- Hayes hit .244 with 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 48 walks.
- Hayes reached base via a hit in 85 of 136 games last season (62.5%), including multiple hits in 20.6% of those games (28 of them).
- He took the pitcher deep in 5.1% of his games last season (136 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.3% of his trips to home plate.
- Hayes drove in a run in 22.8% of his games last season (31 of 136), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (5.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored a run in 44 of his 136 games a season ago (32.4%), with more than one run scored nine times (6.6%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|69
|.237
|AVG
|.250
|.320
|OBP
|.309
|.324
|SLG
|.364
|14
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|22
|57/27
|K/BB
|65/21
|11
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|70
|38 (57.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (67.1%)
|14 (21.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (20.0%)
|21 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (32.9%)
|3 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (5.7%)
|14 (21.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (24.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff last season ranked 19th in the big leagues.
- The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
- Kluber (0-1) pitches for the Red Sox to make his second start this season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
