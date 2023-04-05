On Wednesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Corey Kluber. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber

Corey Kluber TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate (2022)

Hayes hit .244 with 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 48 walks.

Hayes reached base via a hit in 85 of 136 games last season (62.5%), including multiple hits in 20.6% of those games (28 of them).

He took the pitcher deep in 5.1% of his games last season (136 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.3% of his trips to home plate.

Hayes drove in a run in 22.8% of his games last season (31 of 136), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (5.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored a run in 44 of his 136 games a season ago (32.4%), with more than one run scored nine times (6.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 69 .237 AVG .250 .320 OBP .309 .324 SLG .364 14 XBH 20 3 HR 4 19 RBI 22 57/27 K/BB 65/21 11 SB 9 Home Away 66 GP 70 38 (57.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (67.1%) 14 (21.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.0%) 21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (32.9%) 3 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.7%) 14 (21.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (24.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)