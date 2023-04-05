On Wednesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Corey Kluber. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate (2022)

  • Hayes hit .244 with 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 48 walks.
  • Hayes reached base via a hit in 85 of 136 games last season (62.5%), including multiple hits in 20.6% of those games (28 of them).
  • He took the pitcher deep in 5.1% of his games last season (136 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.3% of his trips to home plate.
  • Hayes drove in a run in 22.8% of his games last season (31 of 136), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (5.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He scored a run in 44 of his 136 games a season ago (32.4%), with more than one run scored nine times (6.6%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 69
.237 AVG .250
.320 OBP .309
.324 SLG .364
14 XBH 20
3 HR 4
19 RBI 22
57/27 K/BB 65/21
11 SB 9
Home Away
66 GP 70
38 (57.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (67.1%)
14 (21.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.0%)
21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (32.9%)
3 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.7%)
14 (21.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (24.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff last season ranked 19th in the big leagues.
  • The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
  • Kluber (0-1) pitches for the Red Sox to make his second start this season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
