Ji-Man Choi Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Ji-Man Choi and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Corey Kluber) at 1:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ji-Man Choi At The Plate (2022)
- Choi hit .233 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 61 walks.
- Choi had a base hit in 58 out of 115 games last season (50.4%), with more than one hit in 20 of those games (17.4%).
- He homered in 11 of 115 games in 2022 (9.6%), including 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.0% of his 115 games a year ago, Choi drove in a run (38 times). He also had 12 games with multiple RBIs (10.4%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored in 32 of 115 games last year (27.8%), including scoring more than once in 2.6% of his games (three times).
Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.227
|AVG
|.239
|.333
|OBP
|.358
|.381
|SLG
|.394
|17
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|31
|RBI
|21
|60/28
|K/BB
|63/33
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|29 (50.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (50.0%)
|9 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (19.0%)
|15 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (29.3%)
|5 (8.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (10.3%)
|21 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (29.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in the league.
- The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
- Kluber (0-1) starts for the Red Sox, his second this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
