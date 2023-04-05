Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ji-Hwan Bae -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Boston Red Sox, with Corey Kluber on the hill, on April 5 at 1:35 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Red Sox.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate (2022)
- Bae hit .333 with three doubles and two walks.
- Bae had a hit seven times last season in 10 games (70.0%), including four multi-hit games (40.0%).
- He did not homer last year in the 10 games he logged a plate appearance in.
- In five of 10 games last year, Bae picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He scored a run in five of his 10 games last season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|.292
|AVG
|.444
|.393
|OBP
|.444
|.375
|SLG
|.556
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|5/2
|K/BB
|1/0
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranked 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Red Sox allowed 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
- Kluber (0-1) makes the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.