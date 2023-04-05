Ji-Hwan Bae -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Boston Red Sox, with Corey Kluber on the hill, on April 5 at 1:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Red Sox.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber

TV Channel: NESN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate (2022)

Bae hit .333 with three doubles and two walks.

Bae had a hit seven times last season in 10 games (70.0%), including four multi-hit games (40.0%).

He did not homer last year in the 10 games he logged a plate appearance in.

In five of 10 games last year, Bae picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He scored a run in five of his 10 games last season.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 3 .292 AVG .444 .393 OBP .444 .375 SLG .556 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 2 5/2 K/BB 1/0 2 SB 1 Home Away 7 GP 3 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)