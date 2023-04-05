The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Connor Joe At The Plate (2022)

  • Joe hit .238 with 20 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 55 walks.
  • Joe reached base via a hit in 69 of 111 games last season (62.2%), including multiple hits in 20.7% of those games (23 of them).
  • He took the pitcher deep in 6.3% of his games last season (111 in all), going deep in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Joe drove in a run in 24 of 111 games last season (21.6%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (2.7%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • In 42.3% of his 111 games last season, he scored a run (47 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.3%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 52
.251 AVG .224
.363 OBP .313
.384 SLG .333
19 XBH 12
2 HR 5
16 RBI 12
48/31 K/BB 49/24
2 SB 4
Home Away
59 GP 52
34 (57.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (67.3%)
14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (17.3%)
30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (32.7%)
2 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%)
12 (20.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (23.1%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranked 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
  • Kluber (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
