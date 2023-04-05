Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carlos Santana -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Boston Red Sox, with Corey Kluber on the mound, on April 5 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Carlos Santana At The Plate (2022)
- Santana hit .202 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 73 walks.
- Santana picked up at least one hit 65 times last year in 136 games played (47.8%), including multiple hits on 21 occasions (15.4%).
- He homered in 16 games a year ago (out of 136 opportunities, 11.8%), leaving the ballpark in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Santana drove in a run in 23.5% of his games last year (32 of 136), with two or more RBIs in 18 of those contests (13.2%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
- In 31.6% of his 136 games last season, he scored (43 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.6%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|58
|.201
|AVG
|.203
|.308
|OBP
|.331
|.380
|SLG
|.371
|21
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|28
|52/34
|K/BB
|36/39
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|64
|34 (47.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (48.4%)
|11 (15.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (15.6%)
|24 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (29.7%)
|8 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (12.5%)
|20 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (18.8%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff last season ranked 19th in MLB.
- The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to surrender 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in the league).
- Kluber (0-1) pitches for the Red Sox to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
