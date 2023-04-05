Carlos Santana -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Boston Red Sox, with Corey Kluber on the mound, on April 5 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Carlos Santana At The Plate (2022)

  • Santana hit .202 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 73 walks.
  • Santana picked up at least one hit 65 times last year in 136 games played (47.8%), including multiple hits on 21 occasions (15.4%).
  • He homered in 16 games a year ago (out of 136 opportunities, 11.8%), leaving the ballpark in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • Santana drove in a run in 23.5% of his games last year (32 of 136), with two or more RBIs in 18 of those contests (13.2%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
  • In 31.6% of his 136 games last season, he scored (43 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.6%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
69 GP 58
.201 AVG .203
.308 OBP .331
.380 SLG .371
21 XBH 16
10 HR 9
32 RBI 28
52/34 K/BB 36/39
0 SB 0
Home Away
72 GP 64
34 (47.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (48.4%)
11 (15.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (15.6%)
24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (29.7%)
8 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (12.5%)
20 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (18.8%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff last season ranked 19th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to surrender 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in the league).
  • Kluber (0-1) pitches for the Red Sox to make his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
