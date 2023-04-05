The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time out, battle Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 1:35 PM ET.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate (2022)

  • Reynolds put up 142 hits and a .352 OBP while slugging .461.
  • He ranked 59th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action last season.
  • Reynolds picked up at least one hit 90 times last season in 145 games played (62.1%), including multiple hits on 42 occasions (29.0%).
  • In 24 of 145 games last year, he homered (16.6%). He went deep in 4.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 26.2% of his 145 games a year ago, Reynolds drove in a run (38 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (9.7%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He crossed the plate in 53 of 145 games last season (36.6%), including scoring more than once in 11.7% of his games (17 times).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
71 GP 74
.252 AVG .271
.352 OBP .351
.416 SLG .504
22 XBH 28
10 HR 17
26 RBI 36
63/35 K/BB 78/27
4 SB 3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff last season ranked 19th in the big leagues.
  • The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (23rd in the league).
  • Kluber (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
