Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (2-2) continue their 2023 campaign with an early-season contest against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (2-2) at Fenway Park on Tuesday, April 4. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET.

The Pirates are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Red Sox (-145). The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Roansy Contreras - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Pirates vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox were favorites in 80 games last season and won 48 (60%) of those contests.

Last season, the Red Sox won 19 of their 33 games, or 57.6%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox averaged 1.1 homers per home game last season (86 total at home).

Boston had a .442 slugging percentage and averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Pirates won in 47, or 34.8%, of the 135 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the Pirates won 36 of 113 games when listed as at least +120 on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh hit 84 home runs away from home last season (one per game).

The Pirates slugged .359 with 2.5 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Pirates vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Oneil Cruz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+225)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th Win NL Central +4000 - 4th

