Alex Verdugo and Bryan Reynolds will be among the star attractions when the Boston Red Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Pirates vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 158 home runs ranked 18th in Major League Baseball.

The Pirates were 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .364 last season.

Pittsburgh had a team batting average of just .222 last season, which ranked 29th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh was among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 591 total runs (3.6 per game) last season.

The Pirates had an on-base percentage of .291 last season, which ranked 28th in the league.

Pittsburgh struck out 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

The Pirates had the 26th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors last season.

Pittsburgh had a combined 1.421 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Roansy Contreras gets the nod for the Pirates and will make his first start of the season.

The last time the righty took the mound was on Sunday, Oct. 2 last season, when he pitched three innings in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Mitch Keller Hunter Greene 4/1/2023 Reds L 6-2 Away Rich Hill Nick Lodolo 4/2/2023 Reds L 3-1 Away Vince Velásquez Graham Ashcraft 4/3/2023 Red Sox W 7-6 Away Johan Oviedo Kutter Crawford 4/4/2023 Red Sox - Away Roansy Contreras Nick Pivetta 4/5/2023 Red Sox - Away Mitch Keller Corey Kluber 4/7/2023 White Sox - Home Rich Hill Lucas Giolito 4/8/2023 White Sox - Home Vince Velásquez Mike Clevinger 4/9/2023 White Sox - Home Johan Oviedo Michael Kopech 4/10/2023 Astros - Home Roansy Contreras Framber Valdez

