Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate (2022)
- Hayes hit .244 with 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 48 walks.
- Hayes had a hit 85 times last season in 136 games (62.5%), including 28 multi-hit games (20.6%).
- He hit a home run in 5.1% of his games in 2022 (seven of 136), including 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Hayes picked up an RBI in 31 of 136 games last season (22.8%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (5.1%).
- He crossed the plate in 44 of 136 games last season (32.4%), including scoring more than once in 6.6% of his games (nine times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|69
|.237
|AVG
|.250
|.320
|OBP
|.309
|.324
|SLG
|.364
|14
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|22
|57/27
|K/BB
|65/21
|11
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|70
|38 (57.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (67.1%)
|14 (21.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (20.0%)
|21 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (32.9%)
|3 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (5.7%)
|14 (21.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (24.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to allow 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
- Pivetta will start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old righty started and threw four innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors last season he ranked 41st in ERA (4.51), 42nd in WHIP (1.380), and 17th in K/9 (8.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.