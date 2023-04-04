After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate (2022)

  • Hayes hit .244 with 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 48 walks.
  • Hayes had a hit 85 times last season in 136 games (62.5%), including 28 multi-hit games (20.6%).
  • He hit a home run in 5.1% of his games in 2022 (seven of 136), including 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hayes picked up an RBI in 31 of 136 games last season (22.8%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (5.1%).
  • He crossed the plate in 44 of 136 games last season (32.4%), including scoring more than once in 6.6% of his games (nine times).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 69
.237 AVG .250
.320 OBP .309
.324 SLG .364
14 XBH 20
3 HR 4
19 RBI 22
57/27 K/BB 65/21
11 SB 9
Home Away
66 GP 70
38 (57.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (67.1%)
14 (21.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.0%)
21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (32.9%)
3 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.7%)
14 (21.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (24.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to allow 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
  • Pivetta will start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
  • The 30-year-old righty started and threw four innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the majors last season he ranked 41st in ERA (4.51), 42nd in WHIP (1.380), and 17th in K/9 (8.8).
