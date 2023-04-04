Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jack Suwinski (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Red Sox.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate (2022)
- Suwinski hit .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.
- In 49 of 106 games last season (46.2%) Suwinski had at least one hit, and in 13 of those contests (12.3%) he picked up two or more.
- Including the 106 games he played in last season, he went deep in 17 of them (16.0%), hitting a home run in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski picked up an RBI in 22.6% of his games last season (24 of 106), with two or more RBIs in 10 of those contests (9.4%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He touched home plate in 34.9% of his games last season (37 of 106), with two or more runs on six occasions (5.7%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.282
|AVG
|.112
|.373
|OBP
|.215
|.609
|SLG
|.184
|25
|XBH
|5
|16
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|7
|52/24
|K/BB
|62/18
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|32 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (34.0%)
|13 (23.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|27 (48.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (20.0%)
|14 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.0%)
|19 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (10.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in baseball).
- Pivetta will start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old right-hander, started and went four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- Among qualified pitchers in MLB last season he ranked 41st in ERA (4.51), 42nd in WHIP (1.380), and 17th in K/9 (8.8).
