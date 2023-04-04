On Tuesday, Jack Suwinski (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate (2022)

  • Suwinski hit .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.
  • In 49 of 106 games last season (46.2%) Suwinski had at least one hit, and in 13 of those contests (12.3%) he picked up two or more.
  • Including the 106 games he played in last season, he went deep in 17 of them (16.0%), hitting a home run in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Suwinski picked up an RBI in 22.6% of his games last season (24 of 106), with two or more RBIs in 10 of those contests (9.4%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He touched home plate in 34.9% of his games last season (37 of 106), with two or more runs on six occasions (5.7%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 49
.282 AVG .112
.373 OBP .215
.609 SLG .184
25 XBH 5
16 HR 3
31 RBI 7
52/24 K/BB 62/18
3 SB 1
Home Away
56 GP 50
32 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (34.0%)
13 (23.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
27 (48.2%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (20.0%)
14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.0%)
19 (33.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (10.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in baseball).
  • Pivetta will start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old right-hander, started and went four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
  • Among qualified pitchers in MLB last season he ranked 41st in ERA (4.51), 42nd in WHIP (1.380), and 17th in K/9 (8.8).
