The New Jersey Devils (48-21-8), coming off a 6-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, host the Pittsburgh Penguins (38-29-10) at Prudential Center on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT. The Penguins knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 in their most recent game.

The Penguins' offense has scored 27 goals in their last 10 outings, while their defense has given up 31 goals. They have registered 38 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored seven goals (18.4%). They are 4-6-0 over those contests.

Here is our pick for who will capture the win in Tuesday's game.

Penguins vs. Devils Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Devils 4, Penguins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-155)

Devils (-155) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-1.8)

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have a record of 38-29-10 this season and are 9-10-19 in overtime contests.

In the 30 games Pittsburgh has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 35 points.

Across the 12 games this season the Penguins finished with just one goal, they have earned three points.

Pittsburgh has nine points (3-10-3) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Penguins have scored three or more goals 47 times, earning 74 points from those matchups (34-7-6).

This season, Pittsburgh has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 25 games and registered 28 points with a record of 13-10-2.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Pittsburgh has posted a record of 24-13-2 (50 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents 36 times this season, and earned 32 points in those games.

Devils Rank Devils AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 6th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.21 16th 8th 2.75 Goals Allowed 3.22 18th 4th 34.5 Shots 34.5 4th 5th 28.1 Shots Allowed 33 25th 14th 21.4% Power Play % 21.4% 14th 7th 82% Penalty Kill % 78.8% 18th

Penguins vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

