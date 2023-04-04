When the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30) and Orlando Magic (34-44) square off at Amway Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, Evan Mobley and Paolo Banchero will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Cavaliers' Last Game

On Sunday, in their last game, the Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 115-105. With 40 points, Mitchell was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 40 6 1 3 0 3 Darius Garland 20 3 6 2 0 2 Jarrett Allen 15 7 1 1 0 0

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell paces the Cavaliers at 28 points per game, while also putting up 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds. He is seventh in the league in scoring.

Mobley posts 16.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (eighth in league).

Darius Garland is tops on the Cavaliers at 7.8 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.7 rebounds and 21.7 points. He is eighth in the league in assists.

Jarrett Allen is tops on his team in rebounds per game (9.9), and also posts 14.4 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Caris LeVert is posting 12 points, 3.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Evan Mobley 18.7 10 3.9 0.7 2.5 0.1 Donovan Mitchell 27.4 4.6 2.3 1.2 0.3 2.7 Darius Garland 20 2.9 6.9 0.8 0.1 1.5 Caris LeVert 15.5 3 4.1 1.8 0.6 2.6 Cedi Osman 9.3 2.5 1.3 0.3 0.3 2.3

