As they ready for a matchup with the Orlando Magic (34-44), the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4 at Amway Center.

The Cavaliers are coming off of a 115-105 victory over the Pacers in their most recent outing on Sunday. Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 40 points for the Cavaliers in the victory.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0.0 0.3 Isaac Okoro SG Out Knee 6.4 2.4 1.1

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring), Admiral Schofield: Questionable (Ankle)

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSOH

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers record only 1.6 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Magic allow (113.9).

When Cleveland totals more than 113.9 points, it is 31-12.

In their last 10 games, the Cavaliers have been putting up 114.8 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 112.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Cleveland connects on 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.3 on average.

The Cavaliers average 113.8 points per 100 possessions (10th in the league), while allowing 107.9 points per 100 possessions (first in the NBA).

Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -4.5 222.5

