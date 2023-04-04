The Orlando Magic (34-44) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 223.5 for the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -4.5 223.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 223.5 points 35 times.

Cleveland has had an average of 219.3 points in its games this season, 4.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Cavaliers have a 43-36-0 record against the spread this season.

Cleveland has been the favorite in 62 games this season and won 46 (74.2%) of those contests.

This season, Cleveland has won 28 of its 31 games, or 90.3%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Magic Total Facts Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 35 44.3% 112.3 224.3 107 220.9 220.1 Magic 42 53.8% 112 224.3 113.9 220.9 225.4

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Six of Cavaliers' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Cleveland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 25 times in 40 opportunities at home, and it has covered 18 times in 39 opportunities on the road.

The Cavaliers put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Magic allow (113.9).

Cleveland has a 27-16 record against the spread and a 31-12 record overall when scoring more than 113.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 43-36 24-14 39-40 Magic 44-33 30-16 39-39

Cavaliers vs. Magic Point Insights

Scoring Insights Cavaliers Magic 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 112 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 27-16 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 36-19 31-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 30-26 107 Points Allowed (PG) 113.9 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 34-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-10 40-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.