Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 3-for-5 with two home runs and two RBI last time out, take on Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He mashed two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate (2022)
- Reynolds put together 142 hits and a .352 OBP while slugging .461.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play last season, his batting average ranked 59th, his on-base percentage ranked 32nd, and he was 36th in the league in slugging.
- In 90 of 145 games last season (62.1%) Reynolds got at least one hit, and in 42 of those contests (29.0%) he picked up more than one.
- Including the 145 games he played in last season, he went yard in 24 of them (16.6%), leaving the yard in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games last season (38 of 145), with two or more RBIs in 14 of them (9.7%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- In 53 of 145 games last year (36.6%) he touched home plate, and in 17 of those games (11.7%) he scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|74
|.252
|AVG
|.271
|.352
|OBP
|.351
|.416
|SLG
|.504
|22
|XBH
|28
|10
|HR
|17
|26
|RBI
|36
|63/35
|K/BB
|78/27
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|74
|43 (60.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (63.5%)
|20 (28.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|22 (29.7%)
|25 (35.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (37.8%)
|9 (12.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|15 (20.3%)
|19 (26.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (25.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox gave up 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
- Pivetta starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old right-hander started the game and went four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- His 4.51 ERA ranked 41st, 1.380 WHIP ranked 42nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranked 17th among qualified MLB pitchers last year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.