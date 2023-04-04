The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 3-for-5 with two home runs and two RBI last time out, take on Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He mashed two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate (2022)

Reynolds put together 142 hits and a .352 OBP while slugging .461.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play last season, his batting average ranked 59th, his on-base percentage ranked 32nd, and he was 36th in the league in slugging.

In 90 of 145 games last season (62.1%) Reynolds got at least one hit, and in 42 of those contests (29.0%) he picked up more than one.

Including the 145 games he played in last season, he went yard in 24 of them (16.6%), leaving the yard in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games last season (38 of 145), with two or more RBIs in 14 of them (9.7%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

In 53 of 145 games last year (36.6%) he touched home plate, and in 17 of those games (11.7%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 74 .252 AVG .271 .352 OBP .351 .416 SLG .504 22 XBH 28 10 HR 17 26 RBI 36 63/35 K/BB 78/27 4 SB 3 Home Away 71 GP 74 43 (60.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (63.5%) 20 (28.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (29.7%) 25 (35.2%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (37.8%) 9 (12.7%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (20.3%) 19 (26.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)