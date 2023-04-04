The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 3-for-5 with two home runs and two RBI last time out, take on Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate (2022)

  • Reynolds put together 142 hits and a .352 OBP while slugging .461.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play last season, his batting average ranked 59th, his on-base percentage ranked 32nd, and he was 36th in the league in slugging.
  • In 90 of 145 games last season (62.1%) Reynolds got at least one hit, and in 42 of those contests (29.0%) he picked up more than one.
  • Including the 145 games he played in last season, he went yard in 24 of them (16.6%), leaving the yard in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Reynolds picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games last season (38 of 145), with two or more RBIs in 14 of them (9.7%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • In 53 of 145 games last year (36.6%) he touched home plate, and in 17 of those games (11.7%) he scored more than once.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
71 GP 74
.252 AVG .271
.352 OBP .351
.416 SLG .504
22 XBH 28
10 HR 17
26 RBI 36
63/35 K/BB 78/27
4 SB 3
71 GP 74
43 (60.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (63.5%)
20 (28.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (29.7%)
25 (35.2%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (37.8%)
9 (12.7%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (20.3%)
19 (26.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox gave up 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
  • Pivetta starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old right-hander started the game and went four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
  • His 4.51 ERA ranked 41st, 1.380 WHIP ranked 42nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranked 17th among qualified MLB pitchers last year.
