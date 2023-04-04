The Pittsburgh Pirates and Austin Hedges, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Hedges At The Plate (2022)

Hedges hit .163 with four doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

In 36.6% of his 112 games last season, Hedges got a hit. He also had nine multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 6.3% of his games last season (112 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Hedges picked up an RBI in 24 games last season out of 112 (21.4%), including multiple RBIs in 4.5% of those games (five times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..

He touched home plate in 27 of his 112 games last year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 51 .169 AVG .158 .242 OBP .240 .206 SLG .285 3 XBH 8 1 HR 6 11 RBI 19 34/12 K/BB 44/13 0 SB 2 Home Away 56 GP 56 21 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (35.7%) 3 (5.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (10.7%) 12 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (26.8%) 1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.7%) 8 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (28.6%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)