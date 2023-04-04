The Pittsburgh Pirates and Austin Hedges, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Austin Hedges At The Plate (2022)

  • Hedges hit .163 with four doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
  • In 36.6% of his 112 games last season, Hedges got a hit. He also had nine multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in 6.3% of his games last season (112 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hedges picked up an RBI in 24 games last season out of 112 (21.4%), including multiple RBIs in 4.5% of those games (five times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
  • He touched home plate in 27 of his 112 games last year.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 51
.169 AVG .158
.242 OBP .240
.206 SLG .285
3 XBH 8
1 HR 6
11 RBI 19
34/12 K/BB 44/13
0 SB 2
Home Away
56 GP 56
21 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (35.7%)
3 (5.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (10.7%)
12 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (26.8%)
1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.7%)
8 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (28.6%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranked 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
  • Pivetta will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
  • The 30-year-old righty started and threw four innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
  • He ranked 41st in ERA (4.51), 42nd in WHIP (1.380), and 17th in K/9 (8.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
