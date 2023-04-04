The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate (2022)

  • McCutchen hit .237 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 58 walks.
  • McCutchen picked up a base hit in 80 out of 134 games last season (59.7%), with multiple hits in 34 of those games (25.4%).
  • He hit a home run in 16 games a year ago (out of 134 opportunities, 11.9%), leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In 31.3% of his games a season ago (42 of 134), McCutchen drove in a run. In 19 of those games (14.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in seven contests.
  • He came around to score 55 times in 134 games (41.0%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (7.5%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 69
38 (58.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (60.9%)
14 (21.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%)
24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (44.9%)
9 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (10.1%)
22 (33.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in the league.
  • The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to surrender 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in baseball).
  • Pivetta will start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
  • The 30-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he started and went four innings.
  • He ranked 41st in ERA (4.51), 42nd in WHIP (1.380), and 17th in K/9 (8.8) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last year.
