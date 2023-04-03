Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-1 in his most recent game, Rodolfo Castro and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Kutter Crawford) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Reds.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate (2022)
- Castro hit .233 with eight doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- Castro had a hit in 43 of 71 games last season, with multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He hit a home run in 15.5% of his games in 2022 (11 of 71), including 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.5% of his games a year ago (16 of 71), Castro picked up an RBI. In five of those games (7.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.
- He scored a run in 23 of 71 games last year (32.4%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.201
|AVG
|.269
|.285
|OBP
|.315
|.299
|SLG
|.571
|7
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|8
|8
|RBI
|19
|42/15
|K/BB
|32/7
|4
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|32
|22 (56.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (65.6%)
|5 (12.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (31.3%)
|11 (28.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (37.5%)
|3 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (25.0%)
|7 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (28.1%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff last season ranked 19th in MLB.
- The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to surrender 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
- Crawford makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the 27-year-old right-hander started the game and went 4 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- Last season he finished with a 5.47 ERA and a 1.422 WHIP over his 21 games, putting together a 3-6 record.
