Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Boston Red Sox on Monday at Fenway Park. Kutter Crawford will be on the mound for Boston, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates hit 158 homers last season, which ranked 18th in the league.

The Pirates ranked 27th in the majors with a .364 team slugging percentage.

Pittsburgh had a team batting average of just .222 last season, which ranked 29th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh was among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 591 total runs (3.6 per game) last season.

The Pirates had an OBP of just .291 last season, which ranked 28th in MLB.

Pittsburgh averaged the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.9) in the majors last season.

Pirates pitchers had a combined ERA of 4.66 last year, which ranked 26th in MLB.

Pittsburgh had a combined WHIP of 1.421 as a pitching staff, which was fourth-worst in baseball last season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send out Johan Oviedo for his first start of the season.

The last time the 25-year-old righty pitched was on Wednesday, Oct. 5, throwing four innings as the starter against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Mitch Keller Hunter Greene 4/1/2023 Reds L 6-2 Away Rich Hill Nick Lodolo 4/2/2023 Reds L 3-1 Away Vince Velásquez Graham Ashcraft 4/3/2023 Red Sox - Away Johan Oviedo Kutter Crawford 4/4/2023 Red Sox - Away Roansy Contreras Nick Pivetta 4/5/2023 Red Sox - Away Mitch Keller Corey Kluber 4/7/2023 White Sox - Home Rich Hill Lucas Giolito 4/8/2023 White Sox - Home Vince Velásquez Mike Clevinger 4/9/2023 White Sox - Home Johan Oviedo Michael Kopech

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.