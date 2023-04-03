On Monday, Oneil Cruz (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Oneil Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Oneil Cruz At The Plate (2022)

  • Cruz hit .233 with 13 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Cruz got a hit 53 times last year in 87 games (60.9%), including 19 multi-hit games (21.8%).
  • He went yard in 17 of 87 games in 2022 (19.5%), including 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cruz drove in a run in 34 games last year out 87 (39.1%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (16.1%). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • He crossed the plate in 39 of 87 games last year (44.8%), including scoring more than once in 6.9% of his games (six times).

Oneil Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
43 GP 44
.269 AVG .194
.308 OBP .283
.491 SLG .406
18 XBH 16
9 HR 8
32 RBI 22
50/10 K/BB 76/19
6 SB 5
Home Away
43 GP 44
29 (67.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%)
12 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.9%)
22 (51.2%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (38.6%)
9 (20.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (18.2%)
21 (48.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (29.5%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff last season ranked 19th in the big leagues.
  • The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to allow 185 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (23rd in the league).
  • Crawford makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw 4 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Tuesday, Aug. 30 against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Last season he put together a 3-6 record, a 5.47 ERA and a 1.422 WHIP over his 21 games.
