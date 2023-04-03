Oneil Cruz Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Oneil Cruz (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Oneil Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Oneil Cruz At The Plate (2022)
- Cruz hit .233 with 13 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 29 walks.
- Cruz got a hit 53 times last year in 87 games (60.9%), including 19 multi-hit games (21.8%).
- He went yard in 17 of 87 games in 2022 (19.5%), including 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Cruz drove in a run in 34 games last year out 87 (39.1%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (16.1%). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He crossed the plate in 39 of 87 games last year (44.8%), including scoring more than once in 6.9% of his games (six times).
Oneil Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.269
|AVG
|.194
|.308
|OBP
|.283
|.491
|SLG
|.406
|18
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|22
|50/10
|K/BB
|76/19
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|29 (67.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (54.5%)
|12 (27.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (15.9%)
|22 (51.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (38.6%)
|9 (20.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (18.2%)
|21 (48.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (29.5%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff last season ranked 19th in the big leagues.
- The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to allow 185 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (23rd in the league).
- Crawford makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw 4 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Tuesday, Aug. 30 against the Minnesota Twins.
- Last season he put together a 3-6 record, a 5.47 ERA and a 1.422 WHIP over his 21 games.
