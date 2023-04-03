Ji-Man Choi Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Man Choi, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ji-Man Choi At The Plate (2022)
- Choi hit .233 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 61 walks.
- In 50.4% of his 115 games last season, Choi had a hit. He also had 20 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He went yard in 11 games a year ago (out of 115 opportunities, 9.6%), leaving the ballpark in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Choi drove in a run in 38 games last year out of 115 (33.0%), including multiple RBIs in 10.4% of those games (12 times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- He touched home plate in 27.8% of his games last season (32 of 115), with more than one run on three occasions (2.6%).
Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.227
|AVG
|.239
|.333
|OBP
|.358
|.381
|SLG
|.394
|17
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|31
|RBI
|21
|60/28
|K/BB
|63/33
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|29 (50.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (50.0%)
|9 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (19.0%)
|15 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (29.3%)
|5 (8.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (10.3%)
|21 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (29.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to surrender 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in baseball).
- Crawford will start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old righty started and threw 4 1/3 innings when he last appeared Tuesday, Aug. 30 against the Minnesota Twins.
- Last season he finished with a 5.47 ERA and a 1.422 WHIP over his 21 games, compiling a 3-6 record.
