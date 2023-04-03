The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate (2022)

  • Bae hit .333 with three doubles and two walks.
  • In seven of 10 games last year (70.0%) Bae had at least one hit, and in four of those contests (40.0%) he picked up two or more.
  • Including all 10 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • In five of 10 games last year, Bae drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He scored in five of his 10 games last year.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
7 GP 3
.292 AVG .444
.393 OBP .444
.375 SLG .556
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 2
5/2 K/BB 1/0
2 SB 1
Home Away
7 GP 3
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranked 19th in MLB last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
  • The Red Sox gave up 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
  • Crawford makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the 27-year-old right-hander, started and went 4 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
  • In 21 games last season he finished with a 3-6 record and had a 5.47 ERA and a 1.422 WHIP.
