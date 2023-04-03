The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate (2022)

Bae hit .333 with three doubles and two walks.

In seven of 10 games last year (70.0%) Bae had at least one hit, and in four of those contests (40.0%) he picked up two or more.

Including all 10 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

In five of 10 games last year, Bae drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He scored in five of his 10 games last year.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 3 .292 AVG .444 .393 OBP .444 .375 SLG .556 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 2 5/2 K/BB 1/0 2 SB 1 Home Away 7 GP 3 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)