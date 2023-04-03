Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Santana -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on April 3 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Carlos Santana At The Plate (2022)
- Santana hit .202 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 73 walks.
- Santana picked up at least one hit 65 times last year in 136 games played (47.8%), including multiple hits on 21 occasions (15.4%).
- He homered in 11.8% of his games last year (16 of 136), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana drove in a run in 32 of 136 games last season (23.5%), including 18 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.2%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
- He came around to score 43 times in 136 games (31.6%) last season, including nine occasions when he scored more than once (6.6%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|58
|.201
|AVG
|.203
|.308
|OBP
|.331
|.380
|SLG
|.371
|21
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|28
|52/34
|K/BB
|36/39
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|64
|34 (47.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (48.4%)
|11 (15.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (15.6%)
|24 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (29.7%)
|8 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (12.5%)
|20 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (18.8%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in the league.
- The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Red Sox pitchers combined to surrender 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in baseball).
- Crawford starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
- The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw 4 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 30 against the Minnesota Twins.
- Over his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 3-6 record, had a 5.47 ERA, and a 1.422 WHIP.
