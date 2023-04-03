Carlos Santana -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on April 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Carlos Santana At The Plate (2022)

Santana hit .202 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 73 walks.

Santana picked up at least one hit 65 times last year in 136 games played (47.8%), including multiple hits on 21 occasions (15.4%).

He homered in 11.8% of his games last year (16 of 136), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Santana drove in a run in 32 of 136 games last season (23.5%), including 18 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.2%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.

He came around to score 43 times in 136 games (31.6%) last season, including nine occasions when he scored more than once (6.6%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 69 GP 58 .201 AVG .203 .308 OBP .331 .380 SLG .371 21 XBH 16 10 HR 9 32 RBI 28 52/34 K/BB 36/39 0 SB 0 Home Away 72 GP 64 34 (47.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (48.4%) 11 (15.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (15.6%) 24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (29.7%) 8 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (12.5%) 20 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (18.8%)

