On Monday, Bryan Reynolds (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate (2022)

  • Reynolds collected 142 hits and a .352 on-base percentage while slugging .461.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked 59th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
  • Reynolds had a hit in 90 of 145 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 42 of those games.
  • In 24 of 145 games last year, he left the yard (16.6%). He went deep in 4.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Reynolds picked up an RBI in 38 games last season out 145 (26.2%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • In 36.6% of his games last year (53 of 145), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 17 (11.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
71 GP 74
43 (60.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (63.5%)
20 (28.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (29.7%)
25 (35.2%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (37.8%)
9 (12.7%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (20.3%)
19 (26.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to allow 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in the league).
  • Crawford makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw 4 1/3 innings when he last appeared Tuesday, Aug. 30 against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Last season he compiled a 3-6 record, a 5.47 ERA and a 1.422 WHIP over his 21 games.
