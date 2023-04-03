Andrew McCutchen -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on April 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate (2022)

McCutchen hit .237 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 58 walks.

In 59.7% of his 134 games last season, McCutchen picked up a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 11.9% of his games last year (16 of 134), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games last year (42 of 134), with two or more RBIs in 19 of those games (14.2%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.

He scored in 55 of 134 games last year (41.0%), including 10 multi-run games (7.5%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 69 .235 AVG .238 .338 OBP .297 .399 SLG .372 19 XBH 23 10 HR 7 36 RBI 33 63/36 K/BB 61/22 3 SB 5 Home Away 65 GP 69 38 (58.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (60.9%) 14 (21.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%) 24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (44.9%) 9 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (10.1%) 22 (33.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)