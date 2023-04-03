Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew McCutchen -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on April 3 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate (2022)
- McCutchen hit .237 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 58 walks.
- In 59.7% of his 134 games last season, McCutchen picked up a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 11.9% of his games last year (16 of 134), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games last year (42 of 134), with two or more RBIs in 19 of those games (14.2%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.
- He scored in 55 of 134 games last year (41.0%), including 10 multi-run games (7.5%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|.235
|AVG
|.238
|.338
|OBP
|.297
|.399
|SLG
|.372
|19
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|7
|36
|RBI
|33
|63/36
|K/BB
|61/22
|3
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|38 (58.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|42 (60.9%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (29.0%)
|24 (36.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (44.9%)
|9 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (10.1%)
|22 (33.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (29.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox allowed 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
- Crawford will start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw 4 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 30 against the Minnesota Twins.
- Last season he finished with a 5.47 ERA and a 1.422 WHIP over his 21 games, compiling a 3-6 record.
