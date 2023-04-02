The Philadelphia Flyers (29-33-13) take a six-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (37-29-10) on Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, NBCS-PH+, SN1, and SNE.

Penguins vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-215) Flyers (+185) 6.5

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have won 29 of their 49 games when favored on the moneyline this season (59.2%).

Pittsburgh has gone 9-3 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -215 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

The Penguins have an implied moneyline win probability of 68.3% in this matchup.

In 35 games this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Penguins vs. Flyers Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 243 (16th) Goals 203 (29th) 246 (18th) Goals Allowed 248 (21st) 57 (9th) Power Play Goals 33 (31st) 52 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 54 (23rd)

Penguins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Pittsburgh hit the over five times.

The Penguins and their opponents have combined to score 6.5 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

During the last 10 games, the Penguins have scored 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Penguins offense's 243 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the league.

The Penguins are ranked 18th in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 246 total goals (3.2 per game).

They're ranked 19th in the league with a -3 goal differential .

