The Philadelphia Flyers (29-33-13) will aim to break a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (37-29-10) on Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, NBCS-PH+, SN1, and SNE.

Over the past 10 games, the Penguins have registered a 3-7-0 record after scoring 27 total goals (eight power-play goals on 38 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 21.1%). Their opponents have scored a combined 34 goals in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will secure the win in Sunday's hockey action.

Penguins vs. Flyers Predictions for Sunday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Penguins 4, Flyers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-215)

Penguins (-215) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins are 9-10-19 in overtime games as part of a 37-29-10 overall record.

Pittsburgh is 13-8-9 (35 points) in its 30 games decided by one goal.

In the 12 games this season the Penguins registered only one goal, they went 1-10-1 (three points).

Pittsburgh has taken nine points from the 16 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (3-10-3 record).

The Penguins have scored at least three goals 46 times, and are 33-7-6 in those games (to register 72 points).

In the 24 games when Pittsburgh has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 12-10-2 to register 26 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 24-13-2 (50 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents 35 times, and went 11-16-8 (30 points).

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 17th 3.2 Goals Scored 2.71 29th 18th 3.24 Goals Allowed 3.31 22nd 4th 34.6 Shots 29.1 26th 25th 33 Shots Allowed 31.6 20th 15th 21.3% Power Play % 16.1% 30th 18th 78.3% Penalty Kill % 75.1% 25th

Penguins vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, NBCS-PH+, SN1, and SNE

ESPN+, SportsNet PT, NBCS-PH+, SN1, and SNE

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

