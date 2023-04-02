Oneil Cruz -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on April 2 at 1:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Oneil Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oneil Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oneil Cruz At The Plate (2022)

Cruz hit .233 with 13 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 29 walks.

In 53 of 87 games last season (60.9%) Cruz had at least one hit, and in 19 of those contests (21.8%) he picked up two or more.

He homered in 19.5% of his games last season (87 in all), going deep in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Cruz drove in a run in 34 of 87 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.

In 44.8% of his games last year (39 of 87), he scored at least a run, and in six (6.9%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oneil Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 43 GP 44 .269 AVG .194 .308 OBP .283 .491 SLG .406 18 XBH 16 9 HR 8 32 RBI 22 50/10 K/BB 76/19 6 SB 5 Home Away 43 GP 44 29 (67.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%) 12 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.9%) 22 (51.2%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (38.6%) 9 (20.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (18.2%) 21 (48.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (29.5%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)