Oneil Cruz -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on April 2 at 1:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Oneil Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
Oneil Cruz At The Plate (2022)

  • Cruz hit .233 with 13 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 29 walks.
  • In 53 of 87 games last season (60.9%) Cruz had at least one hit, and in 19 of those contests (21.8%) he picked up two or more.
  • He homered in 19.5% of his games last season (87 in all), going deep in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Cruz drove in a run in 34 of 87 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • In 44.8% of his games last year (39 of 87), he scored at least a run, and in six (6.9%) he scored more than once.

Oneil Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
43 GP 44
.269 AVG .194
.308 OBP .283
.491 SLG .406
18 XBH 16
9 HR 8
32 RBI 22
50/10 K/BB 76/19
6 SB 5
29 (67.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%)
12 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.9%)
22 (51.2%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (38.6%)
9 (20.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (18.2%)
21 (48.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (29.5%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Ashcraft gets the call to start for the Reds, his first this season.
  • The 25-year-old righty started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Chicago Cubs.
  • Over his 19 appearances last season he compiled a 5-6 record, had a 4.89 ERA, and a 1.419 WHIP.
