Oneil Cruz Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oneil Cruz -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on April 2 at 1:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Reds.
Oneil Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Oneil Cruz At The Plate (2022)
- Cruz hit .233 with 13 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 29 walks.
- In 53 of 87 games last season (60.9%) Cruz had at least one hit, and in 19 of those contests (21.8%) he picked up two or more.
- He homered in 19.5% of his games last season (87 in all), going deep in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Cruz drove in a run in 34 of 87 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- In 44.8% of his games last year (39 of 87), he scored at least a run, and in six (6.9%) he scored more than once.
Oneil Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.269
|AVG
|.194
|.308
|OBP
|.283
|.491
|SLG
|.406
|18
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|22
|50/10
|K/BB
|76/19
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|29 (67.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (54.5%)
|12 (27.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (15.9%)
|22 (51.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (38.6%)
|9 (20.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (18.2%)
|21 (48.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (29.5%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Ashcraft gets the call to start for the Reds, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old righty started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Chicago Cubs.
- Over his 19 appearances last season he compiled a 5-6 record, had a 4.89 ERA, and a 1.419 WHIP.
