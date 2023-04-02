Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on April 2 at 1:40 PM ET.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate (2022)
- Hayes hit .244 with 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 48 walks.
- Hayes got a hit 85 times last season in 136 games (62.5%), including 28 multi-hit games (20.6%).
- He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 136 opportunities, 5.1%), going deep in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Hayes picked up an RBI in 31 of 136 games last season (22.8%), including seven occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored in 44 of 136 games last year (32.4%), including nine multi-run games (6.6%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|69
|.237
|AVG
|.250
|.320
|OBP
|.309
|.324
|SLG
|.364
|14
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|22
|57/27
|K/BB
|65/21
|11
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|70
|38 (57.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (67.1%)
|14 (21.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (20.0%)
|21 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (32.9%)
|3 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (5.7%)
|14 (21.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (24.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Ashcraft takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 25-year-old right-hander started and threw 5 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Chicago Cubs.
- Over his 19 appearances last season he finished with a 4.89 ERA and a 1.419 WHIP, putting together a 5-6 record.
