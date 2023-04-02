Ke'Bryan Hayes -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on April 2 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Reds.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate (2022)

  • Hayes hit .244 with 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 48 walks.
  • Hayes got a hit 85 times last season in 136 games (62.5%), including 28 multi-hit games (20.6%).
  • He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 136 opportunities, 5.1%), going deep in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hayes picked up an RBI in 31 of 136 games last season (22.8%), including seven occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He scored in 44 of 136 games last year (32.4%), including nine multi-run games (6.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 69
.237 AVG .250
.320 OBP .309
.324 SLG .364
14 XBH 20
3 HR 4
19 RBI 22
57/27 K/BB 65/21
11 SB 9
Home Away
66 GP 70
38 (57.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (67.1%)
14 (21.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.0%)
21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (32.9%)
3 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.7%)
14 (21.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (24.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Ashcraft takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Reds.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander started and threw 5 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Chicago Cubs.
  • Over his 19 appearances last season he finished with a 4.89 ERA and a 1.419 WHIP, putting together a 5-6 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.