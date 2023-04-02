Ji-Hwan Bae -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on April 2 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate (2022)

  • Bae hit .333 with three doubles and two walks.
  • Bae picked up a hit in 70.0% of his games last season (seven of 10), with at least two hits in four of them (40.0%).
  • He did not go yard last year in the 10 games he logged a plate appearance in.
  • In five of 10 games last season, Bae picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He scored five times last year in 10 games (50.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
7 GP 3
.292 AVG .444
.393 OBP .444
.375 SLG .556
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 2
5/2 K/BB 1/0
2 SB 1
Home Away
7 GP 3
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Ashcraft gets the call to start for the Reds, his first of the season.
  • When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 25-year-old righty started the game and went 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.
  • Over his 19 appearances last season he finished with a 5-6 record, had a 4.89 ERA, and a 1.419 WHIP.
