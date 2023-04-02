After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate (2022)

Suwinski hit .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.

Suwinski had a hit in 49 of 106 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 13 of those games.

Including the 106 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 17 of them (16.0%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski drove in a run in 22.6% of his 106 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 9.4% of those games (10). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He scored in 37 of 106 games last year (34.9%), including six multi-run games (5.7%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 49 .282 AVG .112 .373 OBP .215 .609 SLG .184 25 XBH 5 16 HR 3 31 RBI 7 52/24 K/BB 62/18 3 SB 1 Home Away 56 GP 50 32 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (34.0%) 13 (23.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 27 (48.2%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (20.0%) 14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.0%) 19 (33.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (10.0%)

