The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Connor Joe At The Plate (2022)

  • Joe hit .238 with 20 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 55 walks.
  • Joe picked up a base hit in 69 out of 111 games last year (62.2%), with more than one hit in 23 of those contests (20.7%).
  • He homered in 6.3% of his games last season (111 in all), going deep in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Joe drove in a run in 21.6% of his games last year (24 of 111), with two or more RBIs in three of those games (2.7%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored a run in 42.3% of his 111 games last year, with more than one run in 6.3% of those games (seven).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 52
.251 AVG .224
.363 OBP .313
.384 SLG .333
19 XBH 12
2 HR 5
16 RBI 12
48/31 K/BB 49/24
2 SB 4
Home Away
59 GP 52
34 (57.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (67.3%)
14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (17.3%)
30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (32.7%)
2 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%)
12 (20.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (23.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Ashcraft starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
  • The 25-year-old righty started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Chicago Cubs.
  • In 19 games last season he compiled a 5-6 record and had a 4.89 ERA and a 1.419 WHIP.
