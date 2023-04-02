Cavaliers vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) are at home in Central Division play against the Indiana Pacers (34-44) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cavaliers are double-digit favorites by 12 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSIN
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 119 - Pacers 108
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Pacers
- Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 12)
- Pick OU:
Under (231)
- The Pacers (41-36-1 ATS) have covered the spread 53.8% of the time, 1.2% less often than the Cavaliers (42-35-1) this season.
- As a 12-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Indiana is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 2-1 ATS record Cleveland puts up as a 12-point favorite.
- Indiana and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under in 50% of its games this season (39 of 78), the same percentage as Cleveland and its opponents (39 of 78).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Cavaliers are 45-16, while the Pacers are 24-37 as moneyline underdogs.
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- Cleveland is putting up 112.3 points per game this season (24th-ranked in NBA), but it has really shined defensively, surrendering only 107 points per game (best).
- The Cavaliers rank 18th in the NBA with 24.9 dimes per game.
- The Cavaliers are 19th in the NBA with 11.5 treys per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 12th with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown.
- So far this season, Cleveland has taken 62.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.3% of the team's baskets. It has shot 37.1% three-pointers (27.7% of the team's baskets).
