On Sunday, Carlos Santana (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Carlos Santana At The Plate (2022)

  • Santana hit .202 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 73 walks.
  • Santana got a hit 65 times last season in 136 games (47.8%), including 21 multi-hit games (15.4%).
  • He hit a home run in 16 games a year ago (out of 136 opportunities, 11.8%), leaving the ballpark in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Santana drove in a run in 32 games last season out of 136 (23.5%), including multiple RBIs in 13.2% of those games (18 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
  • He came around to score in 31.6% of his games last season (43 of 136), with more than one run on nine occasions (6.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
69 GP 58
.201 AVG .203
.308 OBP .331
.380 SLG .371
21 XBH 16
10 HR 9
32 RBI 28
52/34 K/BB 36/39
0 SB 0
Home Away
72 GP 64
34 (47.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (48.4%)
11 (15.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (15.6%)
24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (29.7%)
8 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (12.5%)
20 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (18.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Ashcraft will start for the Reds, his first this season.
  • When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 25-year-old righty started the game and went 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.
  • In his 19 appearances last season he finished with a 4.89 ERA and a 1.419 WHIP, compiling a 5-6 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.