Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Carlos Santana (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Reds.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Carlos Santana At The Plate (2022)
- Santana hit .202 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 73 walks.
- Santana got a hit 65 times last season in 136 games (47.8%), including 21 multi-hit games (15.4%).
- He hit a home run in 16 games a year ago (out of 136 opportunities, 11.8%), leaving the ballpark in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana drove in a run in 32 games last season out of 136 (23.5%), including multiple RBIs in 13.2% of those games (18 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
- He came around to score in 31.6% of his games last season (43 of 136), with more than one run on nine occasions (6.6%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|58
|.201
|AVG
|.203
|.308
|OBP
|.331
|.380
|SLG
|.371
|21
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|28
|52/34
|K/BB
|36/39
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|64
|34 (47.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (48.4%)
|11 (15.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (15.6%)
|24 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (29.7%)
|8 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (12.5%)
|20 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (18.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Ashcraft will start for the Reds, his first this season.
- When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 25-year-old righty started the game and went 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.
- In his 19 appearances last season he finished with a 4.89 ERA and a 1.419 WHIP, compiling a 5-6 record.
