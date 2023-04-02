Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate (2022)
- Reynolds put up 142 hits and a .352 on-base percentage while slugging .461.
- Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 32nd and he was 36th in slugging.
- In 62.1% of his 145 games last season, Reynolds picked up a hit. He also had 42 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 16.6% of his games last year (24 of 145), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds picked up an RBI in 38 of 145 games last season (26.2%), including 14 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.7%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He came around to score 53 times in 145 games (36.6%) last season, including 17 occasions when he scored more than once (11.7%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|74
|.252
|AVG
|.271
|.352
|OBP
|.351
|.416
|SLG
|.504
|22
|XBH
|28
|10
|HR
|17
|26
|RBI
|36
|63/35
|K/BB
|78/27
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|74
|43 (60.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (63.5%)
|20 (28.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|22 (29.7%)
|25 (35.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (37.8%)
|9 (12.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|15 (20.3%)
|19 (26.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (25.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
- Ashcraft makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 25-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Chicago Cubs, when he started and went 5 1/3 innings.
- Last season he finished with a 5-6 record, a 4.89 ERA and a 1.419 WHIP over his 19 games.
