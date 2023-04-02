Austin Hedges -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on April 2 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Austin Hedges At The Plate (2022)

Hedges hit .163 with four doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Hedges got a hit in 36.6% of his 112 games last year, with multiple hits in 8.0% of them.

Including the 112 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in seven of them (6.3%), taking the pitcher deep in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 24 of 112 games last year (21.4%), Hedges picked up an RBI, and five of those games (4.5%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.

He scored a run 27 times last season in 112 games (24.1%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 51 .169 AVG .158 .242 OBP .240 .206 SLG .285 3 XBH 8 1 HR 6 11 RBI 19 34/12 K/BB 44/13 0 SB 2 Home Away 56 GP 56 21 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (35.7%) 3 (5.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (10.7%) 12 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (26.8%) 1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.7%) 8 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (28.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)