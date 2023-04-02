Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Hedges -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on April 2 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Austin Hedges At The Plate (2022)
- Hedges hit .163 with four doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Hedges got a hit in 36.6% of his 112 games last year, with multiple hits in 8.0% of them.
- Including the 112 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in seven of them (6.3%), taking the pitcher deep in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24 of 112 games last year (21.4%), Hedges picked up an RBI, and five of those games (4.5%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
- He scored a run 27 times last season in 112 games (24.1%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|51
|.169
|AVG
|.158
|.242
|OBP
|.240
|.206
|SLG
|.285
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|19
|34/12
|K/BB
|44/13
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|21 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (35.7%)
|3 (5.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (10.7%)
|12 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (26.8%)
|1 (1.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (10.7%)
|8 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (28.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
- Ashcraft makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 25-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Chicago Cubs, when he started and went 5 1/3 innings.
- In 19 games last season he compiled a 5-6 record and had a 4.89 ERA and a 1.419 WHIP.
