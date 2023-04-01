Rodolfo Castro -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Nick Lodolo on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate (2022)

  • Castro hit .233 with eight doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Castro picked up a base hit in 43 out of 71 games last season (60.6%), with at least two hits in 15 of those games (21.1%).
  • He hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games last year (11 of 71), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Castro drove in a run in 16 of 71 games last season (22.5%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.0%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • In 23 of 71 games last season (32.4%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
38 GP 32
.201 AVG .269
.285 OBP .315
.299 SLG .571
7 XBH 16
3 HR 8
8 RBI 19
42/15 K/BB 32/7
4 SB 1
Home Away
39 GP 32
22 (56.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (65.6%)
5 (12.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (31.3%)
11 (28.2%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (37.5%)
3 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (25.0%)
7 (17.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (28.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Lodolo gets the call to start for the Reds, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old southpaw last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Chicago Cubs, when he started and went five innings.
  • In his 19 appearances last season he finished with a 3.66 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP, putting together a 4-7 record.
