Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (0-1) host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (1-0) in an early-season contest at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, April 1, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

The Reds are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+120). The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Rich Hill - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds were favorites in 33 games last season and won 12 (36.4%) of those contests.

The Reds had a record of 3-2 when they were favored by -145 or more by bookmakers last season.

Cincinnati has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Reds hit 89 home runs at home last season (1.1 per game).

Cincinnati had a .397 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Pirates won in 47, or 34.8%, of the 135 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the Pirates came away with a win 36 times in 113 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh averaged one home run per game when playing away from home last season (84 total in road outings).

The Pirates slugged .359 with 2.5 extra-base hits per game on the road.

Pirates vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+225) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Austin Hedges 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+333) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th Win NL Central +4000 - 4th

